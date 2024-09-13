Watch CBS News
Local News

September heat wave brings summer-like temperatures back to North Texas

By Scott Padgett

/ CBS Texas

High temperatures return to the 90s for North Texas, with more heat on the way
High temperatures return to the 90s for North Texas, with more heat on the way 02:28

Clear skies and sunshine are in store for North Texas on Friday, which will be the hottest day in the region since Sept. 1.

A ridge of high pressure is building over the Southern Plains, behind the remnants of what was Hurricane Francine. The high pressure will stay in place through the weekend and most of next week, leading to mostly clear skies and a September heat wave.

image005.png

The First Alert Weather team is monitoring the Pacific for Tropical Storm Ileana. The system is moving northwest toward the Baja Peninsula in Mexico. Cloud cover from Ileana will get pulled into the Southern Plains, and North Texas will see some high-level cloud cover on Saturday.

image007.png

A weak disturbance may move into North Texas late Saturday night, leading to a small chance of a few showers or an isolated storm. 

The rain chance remains low or non-existent through next week, so plan for feels-like temperatures to hit triple-digits again.

image013.png
Scott Padgett
Scott-Padgett_cbsdfw.jpg

Chief Meteorologist Scott Padgett joined CBS 11 in September 2013.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.