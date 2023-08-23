Watch CBS News
Sensory-friendly mornings return to State Fair of Texas

By CBS Texas Staff

/ CBS Texas

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Sensory-friendly mornings are coming back to the State Fair of Texas this year, every Wednesday the fair is open. 

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., you'll notice a few adjustments to keep the fair fun for those with sensory sensitivities. Things like "Quiet Zones" and parts of the midway where the lights and sounds will be shut off. 

This is the fifth year the State Fair of Texas will offer sensory-friendly mornings. The Fair also has a guided itinerary with a list of activities and exhibits easy on the eyes and ears.

The Fair returns September 29.

