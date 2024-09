IRVING — An 18-wheeler hit the Irving Boulevard Bridge, prompting a partial highway closure.

It happened after 7:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Loop 12 at Irving Boulevard. One lane is open.

TxDOT is sending an engineer to the scene to inspect the damage and make sure the bridge is safe.

Irving police said no injuries were reported. It is unknown how long the lanes will be closed.

This is a developing story.