Semi truck crash leaves giant mess on Fort Worth highway, eastbound lanes closed

A semi truck crash left a giant mess on Northwest Loop 820 in Fort Worth Friday morning, leading to the closure of all eastbound lanes.

According to TxDOT, the crash happened just after 9 a.m. near Navajo Trail. The Fort Worth Police Department said the truck had a flat tire, causing it to strike a concrete median. No one was killed, but it's not yet clear whether there were any injuries.

CBS News Texas

A CBS News Texas employee who drove by the area said the highway was littered with rebar and other debris. Video from CBS News Texas Chopper shows shows numerous law enforcement vehicles and road crews on the scene.

Eastbound traffic is being forced to exit 820 at the Navajo Trail/Cahoba Drive exit. TxDOT has not provided an estimate for when the lanes will reopen, and drivers should avoid the area.