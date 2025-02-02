Watch CBS News
Local News

Semi-truck accident closes I-35W in Fort Worth

By S.E. Jenkins

/ CBS Texas

CBS News Live
CBS News Texas Live

FORT WORTH — A semi-truck on its side has northbound lanes of I-35W closed in Fort Worth, the Texas Department of Transportation said.

TxDOT said the 18-wheeler on its side is blocking all of northbound I-35W at I-30 eastbound and expects I-35W to be closed for several hours. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

It is currently unknown what caused the accident, if other vehicles were involved or if any injuries have been reported.

CBS News Texas is working to learn more and will provide information as it becomes available.

S.E. Jenkins

S.E. Jenkins is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. She has also been a Digital Content Producer in Tallahassee and Myrtle Beach. S.E. graduated with journalism degrees from Texas State University, Aarhus Universitet and City, University of London.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.