Semi-truck accident closes I-35W in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH — A semi-truck on its side has northbound lanes of I-35W closed in Fort Worth, the Texas Department of Transportation said.

TxDOT said the 18-wheeler on its side is blocking all of northbound I-35W at I-30 eastbound and expects I-35W to be closed for several hours. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

It is currently unknown what caused the accident, if other vehicles were involved or if any injuries have been reported.

