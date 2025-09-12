Self-taught artist donates paintings, drawings to North Texas first responders

An artist has donated nearly 1,000 drawings and paintings to fire and police departments throughout the country. It's all to honor the sacrifice of first responders during the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

It's been a long journey for Chicago-based artist Mark Paul John.

"I left yesterday evening from Chicago around 6:30, and I drove nearly a thousand miles," John said.

Garland firefighters receive tribute art

It's a drive with an important mission.

"I came over here and gave this picture to the firefighters over here in the great city of Garland," John said.

He's known as "The Freedom Artist" and has hand-delivered his artwork to first responders in 36 states, usually around the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

"It was a tribute to 9/11. As soon as I turned around and looked at the TV, I saw the video footage of this image and the light bulb went off, and 20-something hours later, I was done with the picture," John said.

Emotions run deep 24 years later

That was in 2001. Garland Fire Department Chief Mark Lee received the 976th drawing 24 years later.

"My eyes get a little watery. It evokes the emotions from that day and that moment in time," Lee said.

"Mission accomplished. That's my goal. My goal is to show my appreciation. When they acknowledge that, it makes up that—that's payment right there," John said. "This is the best way that I can show my patriotism. I donate these in honor of remembering America's heroes, and it just comes natural to me."

Police also receive symbolic painting

John made another trip before coming to the Garland Fire Department. He gave the Garland Police Department a painting called United We Stand, which represents law enforcement's dedication to serving the community.

"If a stranger can come into your hometown and positively affect your community, then I think that's something that everybody should look in the mirror and say, 'Hey, I can do that too,'" John said.

"I was on duty the day that those towers were struck," Lee said. "When people 24 years later are still recognizing the impact of the fire service that that day had, it makes it even a more emotional day."

Art to be auctioned Saturday

The self-taught artist with a natural gift plans to bring emotions to first responders for years to come.

John's artwork will be auctioned off at the Guns N' Hoses event on Saturday in Allen.