Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle to resign after Trump shooting security lapses

Kimberly Cheatle plans to step down from her position as director of the U.S. Secret Service after facing pressure from lawmakers who called for her to resign in the wake of the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump.

Four sources familiar with the matter confirmed Cheatle's plans to resign.

Trump was speaking at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13 when a shooter opened fire from the rooftop of a building overlooking the crowd and the stage. The gunman, later identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks from Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, killed one attendee and wounded two others.

Trump was injured by a bullet that grazed his right ear. He appeared multiple times at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee the following week with a bandage over the ear.

The Secret Service quickly came under intense scrutiny, with questions mounting as to how the assassination attempt could have happened at such a high-profile event. Security and law enforcement officers from a number of different agencies were present at the rally and, according to multiple sources, were alerted to the suspect as early as 20 minutes before shots were actually fired.

Cheatle has said the Secret Service was in charge of organizing and managing the overall security protocol for the rally, and when she testified before Congress on July 22, she acknowledged it was a "significant operational failure."

"The Secret Service's solemn mission is to protect our nation's leaders. On July 13th, we failed," she said.

Kimberly Cheatle, director of the United States Secret Service, during a House Oversight and Accountability Committee hearing in Washington on Monday, July 22, 2024. Tierney L. Cross/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Following her testimony to the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, Chairman James Comer and Ranking Member Jamie Raskin issued a joint statement calling on Cheatle to resign.

Demands for Cheatle's resignation had begun growing as details about the shooting emerged in the days after the rally, with House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell joining other Republican voices, including Eric Trump, the former president's son, and several Democrats, including Rep. Ro Khanna of California, who sits on the oversight committee.

At the Republican National Convention, days after the shooting, a chaotic scene unfolded as a group of Republican senators, including Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn and Wyoming Sen. John Barrasso, followed Cheatle through the convention center and barraged her with questions.

"The American people deserve answers from the Secret Service," Blackburn wrote in a social media post, in which she also shared a video of the encounter.

The House Oversight and Accountability Committee formally subpoenaed Cheatle for testimony on the assassination attempt several days after it happened.

"Director Cheatle must answer to Congress and the American people about the historic failure that occurred on her watch," the committee spokesperson said.

In her testimony, Cheatle told lawmakers that she took full responsibility.

But her reluctance to respond directly to specific questions about security and the circumstances around the shooting — for instance, why Trump was allowed to step up onto the stage once law enforcement identified a suspicious person, or why there weren't officers on the roof — bred rising frustration from panel members on both sides of the aisle.

Cheatle told them that she could not yet provide a detailed timeline of the events or how they unfolded, and repeatedly referenced the FBI's ongoing criminal investigation when asked to discuss the gunman's actions leading up to the shooting.

Several investigations into the circumstances surrounding the shooting are underway. In addition to the FBI, the Department of Homeland Security's inspector general has opened two probes to evaluate the Secret Service's process for securing an event and determine the preparedness level of the agency's Counter Sniper Team to respond to threats. Officials said the inspector general may decide to open additional investigations as well.

Meanwhile, President Biden announced he would direct an independent review of the rally's security situation to determine what went wrong.

Cheatle said in a statement after Mr. Biden's announcement that the Secret Service would "participate fully" in the independent review and was "working with all involved Federal, state and local agencies to understand what happened, how it happened, and how we can prevent an incident like this from ever taking place again."

Who is Kimberly Cheatle?

The president appointed Cheatle to her role as director of the Secret Service in 2022, after she had served for 27 years in other positions at the agency.

Prior to being appointed to director, Cheatle served as the assistant director of the agency's Office of Protective Operations, where she worked with multiple divisions, including Technical Security, "to research, develop and deploy technologies that reduce risks to protectees, protected facilities, and protected events," according to the Secret Service. Cheatle was also a member of Mr. Biden's security detail during his time as vice president during the Obama administration.

Cheatle was working as the senior director of global security at PepsiCo when Mr. Biden appointed her to lead the Secret Service, according to the agency.

Nicole Sganga contributed reporting.