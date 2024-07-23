Watch CBS News

Secret Service director Kimberly Cheatle resigns

Secret Service director Kimberly Cheatle resigned on Tuesday, one day after she frustrated a U.S. House panel with testimony about her agency's failures during the Trump assassination attempt. Scott MacFarlane reports.
