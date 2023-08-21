Watch CBS News
Second suspect arrested in connection to Lewisville double murder

LEWISVILLE (CBSNewsTexas.com) - A second suspect in the Lewisville double murder last week is in custody.

The Lewisville Police Department said 51-year-old Jawara Oji Black was arrested in Houston Monday and faces two murder charges. 

On Aug.14, the bodies of 66-year-old Lilia Fernandez Ortiz and her son 43-year-old Alejandro Arrellano-Fernandez were found inside the house on Ramblewood Drive by a relative doing a welfare check.

Lewisville Police arrested 37-year-old Samuel Atinafu Melkamu on Aug. 16. He is also charged with two counts of murder and remains in the Denton County Jail on a $500,000 bond.  

Police haven't said if Black or Melkamu knew the victims.   

