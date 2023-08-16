Watch CBS News
Man arrested in connection to Lewisville double murder

LEWISVILLE (CBNewsTexas.com) - Lewisville police arrested a man in connection to the double murder of a man and a woman found dead Monday.

According to the report, a relative who hadn't heard from the two victims in several days went to the home in the 800 block of Ramblewood Drive for a welfare check and discovered their bodies.

On Wednesday morning, officers with the Lewisville Police Department arrested the suspect and charged him with capital murder.

LPD says the man was arrested without incident and no bond has been set while he waits to be arraigned. 

The department said it is not releasing the suspect's name while the investigation continues.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner is working to determine the two victim's cause of death.

