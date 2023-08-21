Your Monday Morning Headlines, Aug. 21 Firefighters in Carrollton put out a blaze behind their fire station when a transformer and a tree caught fire. The funeral for Marine veteran Donald Collins, who was killed trying to help others, is being held today. The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating a small plane crash in Northwest Tarrant County where the pilot survived. The first tropical storm to hit Southern California in more than 80 years is bringing heavy rain and floods to the area and other parts of the Southwest. Authorities in Hawaii are preparing for post-tropical cyclone Fernanda which is expected to bring heavy rainfall, causing flooding and mudslides. The social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, is doing away with the block button.