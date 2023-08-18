Medical examiner identifies victims of Lewisville double homicide

LEWISVILLE (CBSNewsTexas.com) - The Tarrant County Medical Examiner has identified Lilia Fernandez, 66, and Alejandro Arrellano-Fernandez, 43, as the victims in an Aug. 14 double homicide.

Both of them were found dead by a relative inside their home on Ramblewood Drive.

Police said Samuel Atinafu Melkamu, 37, shot them. He was arrested two days later on Aug. 16. He was charged with two counts of capital murder. He's currently in the Denton County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

Police haven't released the relationship of the two victims or said if Melkamu knew them.

This remains an active investigation.