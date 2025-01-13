Watch CBS News
2nd arrest made in connection with fatal shooting outside Frisco Walmart

By Doug Myers

CBS Texas

FRISCO – Police have announced a second arrest in connection with a fatal shooting outside a Walmart in mid-November.

Jada Mansfield, 24, of Dallas Frisco Police Department

Jada Mansfield, 24, of Dallas, is facing charges for her involvement in the Nov. 13 murder of Ja'Karrion Craig, according to Frisco police. Mansfield is currently being held in the Denton County Jail on a $1 million bond.

Just before 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 13, officers responded to reports of gunshots on Eldorado Parkway and FM 423. They found Craig in the parking lot with gunshot wounds. First responders tried to save his life, but Craig died at a local hospital, police said.

Jerry Johnson, 22, of Denton Frisco Police Department

Jerry Johnson, 22, of Denton, was arrested without incident a day after Craig's murder.

In mid-December, detectives secured a warrant to arrest Mansfield. On Saturday, she was located and taken into custody in Garland, police said.

Meanwhile, additional arrests could be made in the case.

"Detectives continue to follow the evidence in this case, and should any lead support the filing of additional charges, those responsible will be arrested and held to account for their actions," Frisco police said in a news release.

