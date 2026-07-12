Search underway after man does not resurface at Benbrook Lake swimming area, officials say

Texas Game Wardens are investigating a possible water-related fatality at Benbrook Lake after witnesses reported a man went underwater and did not resurface.

Officials say the incident happened in a designated swimming area near Mustang Park. Witnesses told authorities the man went underwater and did not resurface.

Game Wardens in Tarrant County are currently responding to the scene. Details remain limited, and the investigation is ongoing.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as they become available.