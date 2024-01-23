Search for 16-year-old suspect in murder of 2 teens has neighborhood anxious

GARLAND - The Garland community is on high alert as police search for a teenage suspect they believe shot and killed two other teenage boys on January 14.

Police identified the victims as 17-year-old Ruben Arzola and 18-year-old Alan Chavez. Both teens live in Wylie. Police released the name and picture of the suspect Tuesday, as 16-year-old Amancio Noriz, a resident of Dallas.

Noriz is described as a Hispanic male with dark hair, and brown eyes, approximately 4' 9" in height, and weighing around 120 pounds.

The Garland Police Department says Noriz is the subject of the "directive to apprehend" warrant. Although it is not customary for the Garland Police Department to disclose information regarding minors, the court has granted permission to release information in light of the severity of the offense.

"It's not in our practice to release juvenile information but this is a special circumstance where a judge authorized the release of his information," says Lt. Pedro Barineau with the Garland Police Department, "if a 16 year is willing to do that, based on the circumstance of the investigation, he does pose a risk to the public."

Investigators tell CBS News Texas that there is surveillance video that showed Chavez and Arzola meeting up with Noriz on Jan. 14 in a parking lot off of West Buckingham Rd. in Garland. Police say the meeting looked like it got aggressive and that's when Noriz appeared to shoot the two teens and drive off.

Barineau says teen violence is nothing new to the city of Garland. Two years ago, a 14-year-old shot and killed three people and injured a fourth person. "The fact that teenagers that young are willing to go to the extent to kill people is concerning to us," says Barineau.

A memorial of flowers and candles sat in front of the strip mall Tuesday for the two teen boys.

"It saddens me because they have such a life ahead of them. They probably didn't expect to get killed then and there but it happened in the flash of a light," says Ariana Diaz, a Garland resident who lives near the shooting scene.

Diaz says she is scared for her family with the alleged shooter still on the loose.

"It's scary, I have kids, what if I come and he's out here and he starts a shooting? It could be one of my kids, it could be myself, it could be my cousin, it's dangerous out here. What else is he going to do? Kill another 16, 18, or 17-year-old? Knowing those boys had so many years ago, and another youngster did this, I hope he rots in jail," Diaz said.

Wylie ISD says Arzola attended Achieve Academy and Chavez attended Wylie schools up until 2022 but did not graduate from Wylie ISD.

Chavez's family has set up a GoFundMe account to pay for funeral expenses, saying "He was a brother, a son, and an incredible friend. Alan was very loved amongst his family, and friends."

Noriz is currently facing murder charges.

The Garland Police Department is appealing to the public to report any information they have on his whereabouts immediately by calling 911.

Tips may be submitted anonymously to Garland Crime Stoppers at 972-272-TIPS (8477) or at www.garlandcrimestoppers.org. A reward of up to $5000 is being offered for any information that leads to an arrest.