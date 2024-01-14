Garland police investigating double homicide
GARLAND - Two people are dead after a shooting in Garland Sunday afternoon.
Garland police officers were called to the 2300 block of West Buckingham Road for a shooting around 3:15 p.m. where they found two victims shot by an unknown suspect who fled the scene in an unidentified vehicle.
Both victims later succumbed to their injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
