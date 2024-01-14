Watch CBS News
Local News

Garland police investigating double homicide

By S.E. Jenkins

/ CBS Texas

GARLAND - Two people are dead after a shooting in Garland Sunday afternoon.

Garland police officers were called to the 2300 block of West Buckingham Road for a shooting around 3:15 p.m. where they found two victims shot by an unknown suspect who fled the scene in an unidentified vehicle.

Both victims later succumbed to their injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

First published on January 14, 2024 / 6:38 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.