Seahawks strengthen pass rush with signing of former Cowboys star DeMarcus Lawrence

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks bolstered their pass rush, reaching a deal with former Dallas edge rusher DeMarcus Lawrence, according to agent David Canter.

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 08: DeMarcus Lawrence #90 of the Dallas Cowboys walks off the field prior to a game against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field on September 08, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

Seattle also agreed Wednesday to a one-year deal worth up to $5.5 million with speedster Marquez Valdes-Scantling, according to agent Harold Lewis.

Lawrence, who turns 33 next month, spent his first 11 seasons in the NFL with the Cowboys, making four Pro Bowls and recording 61 1/2 sacks during his tenure.

Lawrence played only four games last season before being sidelined with a foot injury but had three sacks and five quarterback hits in his brief action. The Seahawks needed help on the defensive front after releasing Dre'Mont Jones and Roy Robertson-Harris last week.

NFL Network reported that Lawrence's deal is worth $42 million over three years, with $18 million guaranteed.

The Seahawks were in dire need of adding receivers after releasing Tyler Lockett in a cost-cutting move last week and agreeing to trade D.K. Metcalf to Pittsburgh.

Seattle also has a deal in place to trade quarterback Geno Smith to Las Vegas and has agreed to a three-year, $100.5 million contract with Sam Darnold to take over that spot.

All of those deals are expected to be finalized later Wednesday and have been confirmed by people familiar with the deals who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because they hadn't been announced.

The moves left the Seahawks with only one wide receiver who had more than 13 catches last season — Jaxon Smith-Njigba — and a big need at the position.

The 30-year-old Valdes-Scantling ended last season in New Orleans and is one of the game's better deep threats. He had 17 catches for 385 yards and four touchdowns in eight games for the Saints last season after catching just two passes in six games for Buffalo to begin the season.

Valdes-Scantling began his career in Green Bay and spent four years with the Packers after being drafted in the fifth round in 2018. He then spent two seasons in Kansas City, where he was part of back-to-back Super Bowl champions with the Chiefs.

Valdes-Scantling has 205 catches for 3,566 yards and 20 touchdowns, with his 17.4 yards per reception ranking third best among all players with at least 125 receptions since 2000.

AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi contributed to this report

