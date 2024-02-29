Scattered showers Thursday with lower temps

NORTH TEXAS - As we move through this Thursday, grab your umbrella! We're tracking scattered showers in North Texas today. Some sleet could mix with the rain at times this morning, but we're not expecting any problems as our temperatures remain above freezing.

Again, most of us will see rain on and off through the afternoon today. Otherwise, we'll see mostly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the lower 50s.

The rain will push farther east tonight, giving way to partly cloudy skies. Overnight low temperatures will drop into the upper 30s.

On Friday, we'll start the day with partly cloudy skies. We'll gradually see more sunshine through the day with highs in the lower 70s.

Even warmer weather is expected for your weekend.

In fact, on Saturday and Sunday, highs will climb into the low 80s. Each day will be breezy, with winds gusting to 25-30 mph from the south. We'll see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies this weekend.

POLLEN FORECAST (Cedar, Juniper, Ash, Elm)

Today: Medium to High

Friday: High

Saturday: High

Sunday: High

A cold front pushes in next week, bringing a few rain opportunities, especially by midweek.