Southbound lanes of I-35E shut down in Denton County after 18-wheeler catches fire

By
Julia Falcon
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Julia Falcon is a digital content producer at CBS News Texas. Julia has previously written for news outlets across Dallas-Fort Worth like the Denton Record-Chronicle, D Magazine, 1080 KRLD and 105.3 The Fan. She covers a span of topics, focusing on sports and trending topics. Every week, Julia produces a show called "Eye on Trending," where she answers top trending questions.
Julia Falcon

CBS Texas

An 18-wheeler caught on fire early Wednesday morning, prompting a portion of I-35E to shut down. 

The accident happened in the southbound lanes of I-35E between Swisher Rd. and Hundley Dr. near Corinth. 

As of 5 a.m., all southbound lanes were completely shut down and traffic was being diverted off the highway.

There is no information about injuries or other vehicles involved, but according to the Texas Department of Transportation, the crash is listed as high severity.

TxDOT has not said when the highway will reopen.

This story is developing. Check back for updates. 

Julia Falcon

