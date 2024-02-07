Watch CBS News
Saving Hope Rescue puppies are training for the Puppy Bowl

By Brittany Rainey

/ CBS Texas

FORT WORTH - Look at all these cute little faces! CBS News Texas and Saving Hope Rescue have partnered for the third year in a row for a Puppy Bowl!

2024-puppy-bowl-mom.png

Coach Goldlilocks, aka Mom, has her pups in winter training getting ready for the Puppy Bowl!

These seven furry faces, or players, listed below are about six weeks old and growing by the minute. 

Saleh (F)

img-7874.jpg
Saleh is a female puppy waiting to be adopted from Saving Hope. Saving Hope

Taylor (F)

img-7872.jpg
Taylor is a female puppy waiting to be adopted from Saving Hope. Saving Hope


Belichick (M)

img-7891.jpg
Belichick is a male puppy waiting to be adopted from Saving Hope. Saving Hope


Campbell (M)

rotated-1707336443-img-7885.jpg
Campbell is a male puppy waiting to be adopted from Saving Hope. Saving Hope


Tomlin (M)

img-7887.jpg
Tomlin is a male puppy waiting to be adopted from Saving Hope. Saving Hope


Reid (M)

img-7894.jpg
Reid is a male puppy waiting to be adopted from Saving Hope. Saving Hope


Rivera (F)  

img-7892.jpg
Rivera is a female puppy waiting to be adopted from Saving Hope. Saving Hope

We are going to track the players progress as we near game day and need your help deciding what position they would be best suited for. Take our poll to place the puppies in their positions!

Analysts are gathering each puppy's stats and we will share them next week.

All of these sweet pups are looking for their forever homes and will be available for adoption after the Superbowl including Coach Goldilocks!

She is a petite lady, weighing in at about 30 lbs and a mixed breed.

First published on February 7, 2024 / 2:13 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

