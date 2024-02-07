Saving Hope Rescue puppies are training for the Puppy Bowl

FORT WORTH - Look at all these cute little faces! CBS News Texas and Saving Hope Rescue have partnered for the third year in a row for a Puppy Bowl!

Coach Goldlilocks, aka Mom, has her pups in winter training getting ready for the Puppy Bowl!

These seven furry faces, or players, listed below are about six weeks old and growing by the minute.

Saleh (F)

Saleh is a female puppy waiting to be adopted from Saving Hope. Saving Hope

Taylor (F)



Taylor is a female puppy waiting to be adopted from Saving Hope. Saving Hope





Belichick (M)

Belichick is a male puppy waiting to be adopted from Saving Hope. Saving Hope





Campbell (M)

Campbell is a male puppy waiting to be adopted from Saving Hope. Saving Hope





Tomlin (M)

Tomlin is a male puppy waiting to be adopted from Saving Hope. Saving Hope





Reid (M)

Reid is a male puppy waiting to be adopted from Saving Hope. Saving Hope





Rivera (F)

Rivera is a female puppy waiting to be adopted from Saving Hope. Saving Hope

We are going to track the players progress as we near game day and need your help deciding what position they would be best suited for. Take our poll to place the puppies in their positions!

Analysts are gathering each puppy's stats and we will share them next week.

All of these sweet pups are looking for their forever homes and will be available for adoption after the Superbowl including Coach Goldilocks!

She is a petite lady, weighing in at about 30 lbs and a mixed breed.