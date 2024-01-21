Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders says "I absolutely love my job" when asked about being Trump's VP

Sarah Huckabee Sanders touts Trump endorsement Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Trump endorsement: "Election right now is very simple" 10:38

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who served as White House press secretary under former President Donald Trump, did not directly answer if she would be the former president's running mate, suggesting she would be in her job for seven more years.

"Look, I absolutely love the job I have," Sanders told "Face the Nation." "I think it's one of the best jobs I could ever ask for and I am honored to serve as governor and I hope I get to do it for the next seven years."

Still, Sanders, who took office last year, touted her endorsement of Trump in recent months, saying that the coming presidential election "is very simple," while contrasting Trump's record with President Biden's.

"It's a very clear contrast," Sanders said. "One has a record of success coming from a posture in a position of strength in Donald Trump, and one who comes from a position of weakness."

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders on "Face the Nation," Jan. 21, 2024. CBS News

Although Sanders did not directly answer if she thought Trump would unite the country, she said Trump had "empowered" her to "do my job" when she felt she was under attack from the media and people on the left.

"I know that he can deliver again, because he's done it before," she added.

Sanders argued that Trump is winning on "every single thing that voters actually care about" and that drives them to the polls, pointing to the economy, the southern border and national security more broadly.

"I have no doubt that the matchup in November will declare Donald Trump a clear victor because of that, that contrast," she said.