Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Trump endorsement: "Election right now is very simple" Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who served as press secretary under former President Donald Trump and endorsed him in November for another term, didn't directly respond on "Face the Nation" when asked if Trump would be able to unite the country. But she said she thinks "this election right now is very simple: It's a very clear contrast between two individuals who have a four-year record."