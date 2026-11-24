Nearly three years after an explosion at its restaurant forced the Sandman Hotel to close and injured 21 people, the downtown Fort Worth hotel is preparing to welcome guests back.

The hotel is wrapping up renovations and plans to reopen at the end of December. Management said the goal was to preserve as much of the building's original look and character as possible.

During a recent tour, hotel management said the lobby closely resembles its appearance before the explosion. All of the tile in the main lobby had to be replaced, but crews worked to maintain the original design. Some of the original tile and molding near the elevators were also preserved.

Downstairs, the hotel's restaurant, Musume, has already reopened. The Japanese steakhouse welcomed customers back just four days ago.

Restaurant employees say the return has been emotional.

Some customers said they held onto gift cards for nearly three years, waiting for the restaurant to reopen.

Others have shared stories about how much the restaurant was part of their routines, including one couple who said it had been their regular date-night spot.

The restaurant was at the center of the incident that shut down the hotel. Investigators believe a gas leak originating in the Musume kitchen caused the explosion. Although the restaurant was closed at the time, three employees were among those injured.

Nearly three years and $4 million in renovations later, Musume says more than 80% of its original staff have returned.

The Sandman Hotel has 245 rooms and is expected to reopen by the end of December. Guests can already make reservations through the hotel's management company.