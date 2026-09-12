Saginaw police officer shoots man armed with rifle during welfare check, authorities say

A Saginaw police officer shot a man who authorities say advanced toward officers with a rifle during a welfare check Saturday morning.

The man, who has not been identified, was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. His condition was not immediately known, according to the Saginaw Police Department.

Officers were dispatched around 11:26 a.m. to the 300 block of Asbury Drive for a welfare check on a man reportedly experiencing a mental health crisis and attempting to hurt himself.

When officers arrived, they found the man inside the residence with what appeared to be a rifle, police said. Officers gave him verbal commands in an effort to de-escalate the situation, but police said he advanced toward them with the rifle. One officer fired a handgun, striking him.

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Saginaw Fire Department and Fort Worth Fire Department EMS personnel treated the man before he was taken to the hospital.

The Texas Rangers were notified and responded to conduct an independent investigation. Police said the Rangers will present their findings to the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney's Office.

Saginaw police are conducting a separate administrative investigation examining department policies and procedures.

Police said the investigation was in its early stages and that no additional information would be released at this time.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.