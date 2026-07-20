Watch CBS News
Local News

Saginaw man sentenced to 17 years in federal prison for North Texas fentanyl death

By
Doug Myers
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Doug Myers is a digital content producer for CBS Texas and the South region.
Read Full Bio
Doug Myers

/ CBS Texas

Add CBS News on Google

A Saginaw man has been sentenced to more than 17 years in federal prison for supplying a fentanyl‑tainted pill that led to a fatal overdose in North Texas, federal prosecutors said.

Kevin Chase McCauley, 38, received 210 months from U.S. District Judge Richard A. Schell on Monday. McCauley previously admitted to conspiring to distribute and possess fentanyl.

Deputies with the Denton County Sheriff's Office were called to a home on Stonecrest Road in Argyle on March 8, 2023, where they found a person who had died. 

Investigators later determined the victim overdosed after taking counterfeit hydrocodone pills containing fentanyl that McCauley had sold, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Texas.

The case was investigated through the Homeland Security Task Force, a federal initiative focused on dismantling transnational criminal networks and drug‑trafficking operations.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue