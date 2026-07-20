Saginaw man sentenced to 17 years in federal prison for North Texas fentanyl death

A Saginaw man has been sentenced to more than 17 years in federal prison for supplying a fentanyl‑tainted pill that led to a fatal overdose in North Texas, federal prosecutors said.

Kevin Chase McCauley, 38, received 210 months from U.S. District Judge Richard A. Schell on Monday. McCauley previously admitted to conspiring to distribute and possess fentanyl.

Deputies with the Denton County Sheriff's Office were called to a home on Stonecrest Road in Argyle on March 8, 2023, where they found a person who had died.

Investigators later determined the victim overdosed after taking counterfeit hydrocodone pills containing fentanyl that McCauley had sold, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Texas.

The case was investigated through the Homeland Security Task Force, a federal initiative focused on dismantling transnational criminal networks and drug‑trafficking operations.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.