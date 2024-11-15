Rudolph takes center stage at Gaylord Texan's ICE! exhibit

GRAPEVINE – It's the most wonderful time of the year in Grapevine, as the Gaylord Texan's iconic ICE! exhibit is officially back.

This year's theme brings the beloved holiday classic "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" to life, just in time for the film's 60th anniversary.

The pop-up features 2 million pounds of ice, hand-sculpted by master carvers. Guests can wander through the movie's most iconic scenes.

"Everything looks just like the movie—if not better," said visitor Lauren Pagoaga. "Honestly, they did such a great job."

Families and fans alike enjoyed the interactive elements of ICE!, like lighting up Rudolph's famous nose.

"I grew up watching Rudolph," said Jessica Shaw. "You get to make his nose light up when you are here, so it's cool!"

The ICE! exhibit is just one part of the Gaylord Texan's Lone Star Christmas celebration, which features holiday magic all over the hotel, including ice skating, tubing, carousels, and more.

"It's just a magical time of year," said Aubrey Garcia with Gaylord ICE.

For more information and tickets, visit christmasatgaylordtexan.marriott.com/ice.