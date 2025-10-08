18-year-old faces felony charge after allegedly shooting his girlfriend multiple times in Downtown Dallas

An 18-year-old is facing a felony charge after he allegedly shot his girlfriend multiple times this weekend.

It happened on Oct. 5 around 1 p.m. at Black Tap Restaurant in Victory Park in Downtown Dallas.

Dallas County Sheriff's deputies patrolling in the area said they heard several gunshots at that time and were then flagged down by citizens who said someone had been shot, according to an arrest affidavit.

The victim, 17-year-old Mia Velasquez, was unresponsive when the deputies arrived at the restaurant. She was taken to Parkland Hospital in critical condition.

The suspect, her boyfriend, 18-year-old Roy Mendoza, fled the scene. According to the affidavit, police at the scene found a revolver next to Velasquez, in a puddle of blood.

Dallas police officers spoke to Velasquez's mother and sister, who said Mendoza was at their home around 11 a.m. to take her to work that day, something he did every Sunday.

The affidavit said Velasquez suffered six gunshot wounds, an unknown wound to her scalp, and two ballistic injuries, or injuries from bullet fragments.

On Oct. 6, Mendoza was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Task Force in connection to the investigation. He is being charged with aggravated assault family violence with a weapon.

Police have not said what led to the shooting.