Rowlett police investigating after 7-month-old died at a home daycare

Steven Rosenbaum
Authorities in Rowlett are investigating the death of a 7-month-old child at a home daycare. 

Police officers and paramedics responded to a home on Toscano Drive at 12:50 p.m. on Wednesday following a 911 call about an unresponsive infant. The 7-month-old was not breathing and CPR was in progress, police said.

Paramedics determined the child "to be beyond medical care" and confirmed the child had died, police said. The Dallas County Medical Examiner took custody of the child.

Other children were also at the daycare at the time, police said. Adults at the daycare were taken to the police department for interviews.

Police said there were no signs of foul play or trauma, but the investigation remains active pending an autopsy.

