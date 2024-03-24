Round of storms head for North Texas Sunday night

NORTH TEXAS — A weather alert is in effect for Sunday night beginning at 7 p.m. and continuing into Monday morning.

Instability has increased in the set-up for Sunday night, we are expecting a couple of rounds of storms.

The first will form along the dryline to our west. This development has already started and thunderstorm watches touch our western boundaries. These storms could produce large hail and threaten our northwest counties only (Stephens to Montage and West).

Late Sunday night an approaching Pacific cold front will arrive from the west.

The upper air support should be enough to lift these storms into Severe status. Initially, large hail in our western counties is the biggest threat (along with damaging winds). We should watch these storms become more linear and start producing damaging winds over a large swath of North Texas as they move into the metroplex. This should happen around midnight to 2 a.m.

The storms will lose their punch as they pass east of the metroplex. By 4 a.m. there will still be some storms around, but the severe threat will lower.