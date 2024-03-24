Watch CBS News
Local News

Round of storms head for North Texas Sunday night

By Jeff Ray

/ CBS Texas

CBS News Live
CBS News Texas Live

NORTH TEXAS — A weather alert is in effect for Sunday night beginning at 7 p.m. and continuing into Monday morning.

download.png

Instability has increased in the set-up for Sunday night, we are expecting a couple of rounds of storms. 

The first will form along the dryline to our west. This development has already started and thunderstorm watches touch our western boundaries. These storms could produce large hail and threaten our northwest counties only (Stephens to Montage and West).

Late Sunday night an approaching Pacific cold front will arrive from the west. 

The upper air support should be enough to lift these storms into Severe status. Initially, large hail in our western counties is the biggest threat (along with damaging winds). We should watch these storms become more linear and start producing damaging winds over a large swath of North Texas as they move into the metroplex. This should happen around midnight to 2 a.m.

The storms will lose their punch as they pass east of the metroplex. By 4 a.m. there will still be some storms around, but the severe threat will lower.

Jeff Ray
Jeff-Ray-web.jpg

Jeff joined CBS 11 and TXA 21 in December 2010 as a staff Meteorologist. An avid gardener, you can catch his weekly Gardening 101 series on Fridays on CBS 11. Born in Lubbock, Jeff received his bachelor's degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. He also holds a master's degree in science education from the University of Missouri at Kansas City. Jeff's broadcast career spans over 35 years.

First published on March 24, 2024 / 3:51 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.