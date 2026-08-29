Ross Fire grows past 85,000 acres as crews protect Possum Kingdom, officials say

It's been a long few days for many in Palo Pinto and Jack counties as the Ross Fire continues to burn. The fire has grown to more than 85,000 acres and remains 31% contained.

The Forest Service says the focus right now is on protecting the Possum Kingdom area. Saturday morning, officials said most of the fire activity was east of Highway 16. They have seen active fires and flare-ups, with flames at times crossing containment lines.

"I've been on an emotional roller coaster since this started," said Shawna Collins, Fortune Bend resident.

Crews are focused on making sure flames don't spread toward the lake and nearby communities.

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"We haven't been home in a few days… It did get within just a little ways from our from our property about a half a mile," Collins said.

A pair of super scoopers from Montana has joined the firefight.

"Our two scoopers have been flying the last couple of days, scooping out of Possum Kingdom Lake," said Mel Holtz, director of business development for Bridger Aerospace. "They are on the water for 8 to 12 seconds; they are able to pull up 1,412 gallons of water and then drop on the Ross Fire."

The planes fly routes for four to five hours at a time, providing crucial support for crews on the ground. At times, they have been able to guide ground crews into difficult areas.

Officials say heat, dry conditions, and wind gusts have been the biggest challenges, keeping residents on edge.

The community has been thanking firefighters for the long days and nights they've put in. Day after day, residents have been handing out food and drinks to crews.