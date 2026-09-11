Video shows North Texas woman impacted by wildfires dancing in the much-needed rain

Some moments call for dancing in the rain, and for one North Texas woman, Thursday's downpour brought something even better – much-needed relief for her and hundreds of residents impacted by a wildfire.

The Ross Fire has been burning in North Texas for more than two weeks, and is still just 76% contained. Nearly 100,000 acres in Palo Pinto and Jack Counties have burned, and new fires spark up daily. The fires have been fueled by dry vegetation, caused by a lack of precipitation.

That's why a rain storm that popped up in Palo Pinto County on Thursday was such a relief to residents.

Mollie Flanery, who lives on 147 acres in Graford, was among those who were grateful. She posted a video of herself dancing in the downpour, arms stretched, full of emotion and looking to the sky.

The video has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times on Facebook.

Flanery said that a new fire had sparked close to her house just minutes before the raindrops began. "What a God," she said.