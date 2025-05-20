Rooted in culture: Asian American artists unite through DAAART in Dallas

Whether it's a painting, porcelain, or beadwork, the artwork on the walls at the Dallas Asian American Historical Society is unique and meaningful.

"I feel that this front gallery section is really exemplary in that it is representing Asian Texans from across the diaspora," said Christina Hahn. "Historically, we are the children of immigrants, and art is a risky field to take. A lot of us weren't encouraged to pursue creative fields in that way."

Building community through art

CBS News Texas

After realizing that she and many other Asian Texans often felt excluded from the creative world, Hahn founded the Dallas Asian American Art Collective, also known as DAAART. What began as a small coffee shop meetup two years ago has grown into a nonprofit with more than 200 creatives across the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Its mission is to connect and cultivate the Asian American creative community.

"For us, it's about rooting ourselves in community and being there for one another—holding each other accountable, but also being very proud of our roots and our shared commonalities and culture," Hahn told CBS News Texas.

Asian American voices in Texas

According to Pew Research, Texas has the third-largest Asian population in the U.S., following California and New York. In North Texas, Asians make up 8% of the population, and that number is growing.

Leili Arai Tavallaei, an artist and DAAART board member, said the organization gave her a sense of belonging as a bicultural and mixed-race artist.

"We, as Asian American Texans, have been here since the beginning," Arai Tavallaei said. "We're growing, and usually we're not the ones getting to tell our stories, so we really appreciate the ability to do that."

She added that being part of DAAART helped her feel seen, especially as someone from a less-represented part of the Asian diaspora.

"Often, you don't necessarily see yourself even within the Asian community," she said. "To see DAAART working so hard to make it all inclusive really made me feel confident in the space."

Asian American cultural center vision

DAAART also hosts exhibits and workshops and connects members with opportunities and resources. The group is seeking funding to expand its daily operations and hopes to one day open an Asian American cultural center in Dallas.

"We have contributed to Texas through the building of railroads, through the contribution of different cuisines, and now as artists," Hahn said. "I'm really excited and grateful for all that has been happening for us and excited for us to keep building together."

The group hopes to continue fostering culture, community, and creativity for the next generation of Asian American artists in North Texas.

"I really encourage those in the Asian American community to take advantage of the mic we're being presented and to show the Texan perspective," Arai Tavallaei said.