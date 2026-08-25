Worker rescued after becoming trapped 25 feet underground inside tank in Rockwall, officials say

A man was rescued after becoming trapped while working in an underground tank in Rockwall, officials confirmed Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Rockwall Fire Department, just after 10:40 a.m., crews were requested to assist Rockwall EMS at the 4900 block of Horizon Road for an incident involving a man injured while working about 25 feet below ground inside an underground tank.

Due to the tank's depth and technical needs, Rockwall Fire called in the Dallas Fire-Rescue Urban Search and Rescue Team (USAR). Officials said as crews work to free the man, EMS provided him with care.

The man, who was successfully extricated from the tank, was conscious as he was brought to the surface, officials said. He was transported by medical helicopter to a local hospital. His condition or name hasn't been released at this time.

The fire department also didn't release how long the victim was trapped in the tank.

Officials said there's no danger to the public involving this incident.

This is a developing story. We'll update as more information becomes available.