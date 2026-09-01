Rockwall takes action after Ten Commandments monument vandalized

An act of vandalism has Rockwall County leaders taking action to protect a monument outside their historic courthouse.

The monument displaying the Ten Commandments has been controversial since it was installed back in May.

It's a standalone marble headstone that was unanimously approved by the Rockwall County Commissioners Court. It features the Ten Commandments etched in English and Hebrew.

It was funded with $20,000 in private funding and was exactly what County Commissioner Lorne Liechty thought the town square needed.

"Really, we were inspired by what was down at the state capitol," Liechty said.

Liechty says the monument was vandalized by someone with an unknown substance.

"It looked like somebody had taken something that squirted out here and it drained down the monument and discolored it," said Liechty. "It was very disappointing, not just because it's defacing a public monument, but because our community has been so supportive of it."

Liechty was able to contact a county work crew, which cleaned and restored the monument while authorities continue to investigate who is responsible.

An organization called the Freedom From Religion Foundation has openly opposed the monument, writing in a letter to the county back in May, saying:

"Unlike the decades-old Texas Capitol monument at issue in that case, the Rockwall display is a newly installed, stand-alone religious monument placed at a courthouse in an overtly religious context."

Rockwall County replied with a letter of its own, saying:

"...the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution takes no issue with passive, religious displays like the County's Ten Commandments monument, which comport with 'historical practices and understandings.'"

"You know this was never meant to be a divisive thing," Liechty said. "It's meant to be a unifying thing, and it has been for a community. I just hope it never happens again."

Liechty says the county is taking steps to better protect the sculpture, which he says sustained no permanent damage.

"It looks beautiful," he said. "I think it looks beautiful."