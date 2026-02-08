Community Cheers as Rockwall's Jaxon Smith-Njigba shines in Super Bowl LX

The Seattle Seahawks defeated the New England Patriots 29‑13 in Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara, California, getting evenge for the infamous Malcolm Butler moment more than a decade earlier.

Playing in this year's Super Bowl was Rockwall legend Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and the Rockwall community couldn't be prouder of him, holding a watch party in his honor.

Smith-Njigba is a wide receiver for the Seattle Seahawks. He led the league in receiving yards, was named Offensive Player of the Year, and attended Rockwall High School. In fact, one of his Seahawks jerseys hangs in the hallway outside the Yellowjackets' weight room.

Several people who know Smith-Njigba were at the watch party at Service Station, rooting for him.

"His mom and I actually grew up together, and he's a Rockwall boy, so we support him hardcore," said Rich Hill.

"It's pretty awesome since I ran track with him, and I used to watch him play in high school all the time," River Hill said. "It's pretty cool to see somebody home-raised in the Super Bowl, on the biggest stage of all football."

Apart from the game, Bad Bunny's halftime show made history, becoming the first Spanish-language artist to headline the big show.

Green Day also wowed with a kickoff performance, Charlie Puth sang the national anthem and Coco Jones belted out the Black national anthem "Lift Every Voice and Sing."

