Rockwall County celebrates Ten Commandments monument at courthouse lawn unveiling

Rockwall County on Saturday dedicated a privately funded Ten Commandments monument on the Historic Courthouse lawn, following commissioners' unanimous approval of the installation earlier this month.

First Liberty Institute

The ceremony was held at the 1941 courthouse on East Rusk Street in Rockwall.

"This is a great day for the people of Rockwall County," said Mike Berry of the Plano-based First Liberty Institute. "Displaying the Ten Commandments on public grounds in Texas is consistent with Supreme Court decisions that recognize our religious heritage and the best of the nation's history and traditions."

Berry said the Ten Commandments carry both religious and secular significance as symbols of law and moral conduct.

According to Rockwall County commissioners, the monument marks the 250th anniversary of the nation's founding and is intended to highlight the Ten Commandments' role in America's legal and moral history.

"We applaud the Commissioners Court for taking this bold step for religious liberty," Berry said.

Officials emphasize moral foundations

First Liberty Institute

In a recent news release, Rockwall County Commissioner Lorne Liechty said the Ten Commandments are part of the "moral and historical foundation" of U.S. law.

"It is appropriate that during this 250th Anniversary of our Nation's founding, Rockwall County will erect a monument to display the Ten Commandments," Liechty said. "May God bless America, the State of Texas, and our wonderful Rockwall County!"

Commissioner Dana Macalik said the monument reflects "Rockwall County's values, rooted in the moral fiber and religious foundations" of the nation.

"The monument will remind us of Rockwall County's values, rooted in the moral fiber and religious foundations upon which our country was established," Macalik said.

Statewide debate intensifies over displays

First Liberty Institute

The placement of the Ten Commandments outside the Rockwall County Courthouse comes as Texas moves forward with a new law requiring the Ten Commandments -- the biblical text at the center of the state's latest church‑and‑state fight -- to be displayed in every public school classroom.

The mandate was recently upheld by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in a 9-8 decision, energizing supporters in other states while opponents prepare to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.