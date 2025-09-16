Remembering Robert Redford: Pictures show Hollywood legend in iconic films

Oscar-winning actor and director Robert Redford, who died Tuesday at the age of 89, launched into Hollywood stardom in the late 1960s before going on to star in dozens of feature films over his career.

Among his most iconic films were "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid," "The Way We Were" and "The Sting." Other classics include "Three Days of the Condor," "All the President's Men" and "The Great Waldo Pepper."

In 1980, Redford moved on to a job behind the camera — as director of "Ordinary People," for which he won an Oscar for best director. A year later he founded the Sundance Institute, which fostered the work of independent filmmakers outside of mainstream Hollywood.

Here is a look at the actor in some of the classic films that defined his career.

American actor Robert Redford on the set of "Three Days of the Condor" based on the novel by James Grady and directed by Sydney Pollack. Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images

Cliff Robertson, Robert Redford and Sydney Pollack sighted on location filming "Three Days of the Condor" on Feb. 21, 1975, at the New York Times Building in New York City. Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

The movie "The Great Gatsby," directed by Jack Clayton, based on the novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald. Seen here from left, Mia Farrow as Daisy Buchanan and Robert Redford as Jay Gatsby. Photo by CBS via Getty Images

Butch Cassidy (Paul Newman) and the Sundance Kid (Robert Redford) in a scene from the movie "Butch Casssidy And The Sundance Kid," which was released on Oct. 24, 1969. Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

American actors Robert Redford (right) as The Sundance Kid, and Paul Newman (1925 - 2008) as Butch Cassidy in "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid," directed by George Roy Hill, 1969. Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images

American actor Robert Redford as David Chappellet in the film "Downhill Racer," 1969. Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images

American actress and singer Barbra Streisand hugs American actor Robert Redford from behind in this publicity still from the movie "The Way We Were" directed by Sydney Pollack, 1973. Columbia Pictures International/Courtesy of Getty Images/Columbia TriStar

Robert Redford wearing a grey tweed blazer over a matching waistcoat and a white shirt, with a diagonally striped tie, with a grey fedora, in a scene from "The Sting,"1973. Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

The movie "The Great Gatsby," directed by Jack Clayton, based on the novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald. Seen here from left, Sam Waterston as Nick Carraway and Robert Redford as Jay Gatsby. Initial theatrical release March 29, 1974. Photo by CBS via Getty Images

American singer and actress Barbra Streisand and American actor Robert Redford in a publicity still for "The Way We Were," 1973. The romantic drama, adapted from Arthur Laurents' novel and directed by Sydney Pollack, starred Streisand as Katie Morosky, and Redford as Hubbell Gardiner. Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

On the set of the 1980 film "Ordinary People." Bettmann/Contributor

Robert Redford holding papers while speaking to Dustin Hoffman typing on a typewriter in a scene from the film "All the President's Men," 1976. Warner Bros. Inc./Getty Images/Michael Ochs Archives

American actor Robert Redford, wearing a blue shirt with the sleeves rolled up and his arms crossed, with a man with his back to the camera, in the jail scene from "The Hot Rock," filmed in New York City, 1972. Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Robert Redford and Demi Moore in a scene from the film "Indecent Proposal," 1993. Paramount Pictures/Getty Images

Richard Farnsworth and Robert Redford relaxing in hotel lobby in a scene from the film "The Natural," 1984. TriStar/Getty Images/Archive Photos

Robert Redford and Meryl Streep during production for the film "Out Of Africa," 1985. Hemdale/Getty Images/Hulton Archive

1998 Robert Redford and Kristin Scott Thomas in "The Horse Whisperer." Getty Images

