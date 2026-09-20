North Texas police officer in critical condition after crash following chase, department says

A North Texas police officer is in the hospital after the Roanoke Police Department said he crashed while chasing a fleeing motorcyclist early Sunday morning.

The department said officers were handling traffic enforcement along State Highway 114, responding to several complaints about speeding motorcyclists near an event at the Texas Motor Speedway. Roanoke police said the officer, who was on a police motorcycle, tried to stop a motorcyclist who allegedly sped away from him. However, the department said both the officer and the fleeing motorcyclist crashed into another vehicle on the state highway, just west of I-35W.

Roanoke Police said the officer was taken to a hospital and is currently listed as in critical condition. The suspect is in custody and is also being treated at a nearby hospital.

No further information was immediately available. Roanoke Police requested prayers and thoughts for the officer, his family, and the department.