Rising gas prices get a premium reaction from North Texans

Rising gas prices—now nearing $4 a gallon—are squeezing North Texans, forcing drivers to rethink commutes, budgets, and daily routines.

Marques Lester did not mince words about the increasing cost of gas.

"Horrible" is the description that he's not backing away from.

"We're just gonna do one word on that. It doesn't make sense. How are we almost at $4.00, dude?" he said.

According to Lester, before the war with Iran started, filling up his truck cost between $58 and $62. Now, he said it takes $85.

"It's not like they increased the gas and gave us a raise at work. You know what I mean, we're still working off the money they gave us last week," Lester said.

Money is a concern for Keegan Jeffrey and his wife as the fuel prices rise.

"Having to pay bills and everything else, and now dealing with gas prices. It's taking a toll on our pocket," Jeffrey said. "And it's kind of hard getting back and forth from work, (3:26) you know, with the gas prices, to be honest with you."

Getting to work and living off his earnings has become troubling for Raphael Johnson.

"Full-time employee at the post office, and we really gotta start doing better with the prices, because I don't know if I can afford to be able to go to work," Johnson said. "I'm serious. It's getting outrageous. I mean, more than the cost of living that we're earning."

AAA said gas prices were up for the third week in a row. Fuel is 32 cents higher than last week in Texas at $3.58. That's lower than the national average of $3.88 a gallon, a jump of 29 cents from the previous week. According to AAA, gas will probably hit $4.00 next week.

Deja Martinez said the prices have her rethinking her errands.

"Do I really need to go here? Do I really need this? Can I really afford a trip here or a stop or two here?" Martinez said.

Alberto Hernandez, who said he owns a countertop business in Dallas. The works take him and the other trucks he owns all over North Texas. Hernandez said he fills his truck up every two days at around $120.

"What can we do? We've just got to work harder and pay what we've got to pay," he said.

Josephine Tedrowe said she was filling up for the first time in nearly a month after traveling out of the country. Her $45 fillup jumped to almost $70.

"But I'm trying to be patient with everything. I'm sure—you know—good things will come out after all this," she said.