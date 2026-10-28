Dallas Mavericks CEO Rick Welts retiring at the end of 2026, team says

The Dallas Mavericks have announced a pending leadership change, which is due to take effect at the end of the year.

On Wednesday, the team announced that CEO Rick Welts will retire, with current president Ethan Casson set to succeed him. Casson and Welts both joined the team in 2025.

The Mavericks touted Welts' experience as a professional sports executive in the announcement. Welts, 73, is a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and has led the team through recent developments, from executive leadership changes to advancing the Mavericks' long-term arena and development strategy. Welts has spent nearly five decades as an executive leader in professional basketball and sports.

Rick Welts, chief executive officer of the Dallas Mavericks, during the Bloomberg Invest event in Dallas, Texas, US, on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026. Bloomberg Invest Dallas will explore the future of capital markets, from exchange competition and listing strategy to capital formation and public and private markets. Dylan Hollingsworth / Bloomberg via Getty Images

"When I came to Dallas, I saw an extraordinary opportunity to help build something meaningful for the future of this franchise, and I am incredibly proud of the progress we've made," Welts said. "I've had the opportunity to work side by side with Ethan and I've seen firsthand the leadership, integrity and vision he brings to this organization. I have complete confidence in him and could not feel better about the future of the Dallas Mavericks."

"Rick joined the Mavericks at an important moment for our organization, and his leadership, judgment and experience have been invaluable," said Dallas Mavericks Governor Patrick Dumont. "He has helped strengthen our leadership team, advance our long-term vision and position the organization for continued success. Just as importantly, Rick and Ethan have built a strong partnership that has created a natural and seamless path forward."

Casson has led the team's day-to-day business operations, which the team said involved working closely with Welts, DuMont, and the leadership team.

"When Ethan joined the Mavericks, we knew we were adding an accomplished leader who could help us build for the long term," Dumont added. "Watching Rick and Ethan work together has only reinforced our confidence that Ethan is the right person to lead the Mavericks into this next chapter."

"It is a privilege to have the opportunity to lead the Dallas Mavericks, and I am grateful to Patrick for his trust and confidence," Casson said. "I also want to recognize Rick. His impact on this organization, our industry, and on me personally is difficult to overstate. We've spent the last 15 months working closely together to build a foundation for the future, and I am excited to carry that work forward alongside our talented team."

"Our vision extends well beyond the basketball court. From developing a world-class arena and entertainment district to deepening our relationships with fans, partners, and the community, we have an opportunity to create something that truly reflects the ambition, energy, and spirit of Dallas," Casson added.

The Mavericks said Casson brings more than two decades of experience, previously spending time with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx during a period of growth. The team said the Timberwolves, under his leadership, were named a finalist for Sports Business Journal's 2024 Sports Team of the Year, while the organization received the NBA's 2023-24 Inclusion Leadership Award in recognition of its commitment to community impact.

Before Minnesota, Casson was the CEO for the San Francisco 49ers, where he secured a 20-year, $220-million naming rights partnership with Levi Strauss & Co. for Levi's Stadium.

Welts' tenure officially ends on Dec. 31, 2026. Casson takes the reins on Jan. 1, 2027.