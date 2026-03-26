Richardson police arrest two teens in shooting outside Waffle House that injured 18‑year‑old, authorities say

Police have arrested two teens in connection with last week's shooting outside a Waffle House in Richardson that critically injured a high school student, authorities said Thursday.

Taylor Griffin, 18, and Charles Webster, 17, both from Anna, were taken into custody and charged with engaging in organized criminal activity.

Investigators believe the shooting of 18-year-old Richardson High School student Seth Jackson began as a conflict between two groups in the parking lot of the restaurant on West Spring Valley Road. According to police, the confrontation escalated when "multiple individuals drew handguns and fired their weapons."

Detectives say both suspects participated in the events leading up to and during the shooting. The department said additional arrests are expected as the investigation continues.

Police said they are not releasing further information while detectives continue their work.

"Our thoughts are with the victim (Jackson)… and his family, as he remains in the hospital," the department said in a news release. "We are committed to seeking justice for Mr. Jackson and ensuring that those responsible are held accountable."

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.