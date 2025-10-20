Richardson police search for suspect in sexual assault near DART Station

Richardson police are actively looking for the man who allegedly sexually assaulted someone on a trail Saturday night after getting off a DART train at a nearby rail station.

Police said the alleged assault took place between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. after the victim exited the DART train at Spring Valley Station.

After leaving the station, the victim was walking north along the trail adjacent to the 500 block of North Greenville Avenue when the incident allegedly occurred, police said. The alleged assault was reported to police the following day, on Sunday, October 19.

The alleged suspect is described as a tall, heavyset Black man in his early 30's, around 250 lbs., and wore a black or gray t-shirt and long, non-denim pants. His hair is described as neck-length dreadlocks with bleached ends.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Richardson police at 972-744-4955.

