Creative therapies offer free mental health support in Richardson

Mental health has been in the spotlight in recent months, as many people look for ways to cope with stress and emotional strain.

For some, January becomes a month to reset, sleep better, manage stress, and find balance.

In Richardson, a local nonprofit is offering creative ways to do just that.

Inside a quiet studio, the focus isn't on perfection — it's on presence. Amplified Minds provides free mental health services to the creative community. The organization was founded to break the stigma around mental health and create a space for support, conversation, and creative expression.

"When I started 2016, people didn't want to talk about it. There was such a stigma. It was hush-hush," said Lauren O'Connor, president of Amplified Minds.

Demand for support continues to grow

As more people become comfortable seeking care, demand for mental wellness resources is rising.

"The reality of it all is we're all dealing with our own problems," O'Connor said.

One way Amplified Minds helps people process their feelings is through free music and art therapy classes. In music therapy, participants collaborate to write lyrics, build beats, and create songs together.

"I feel like as adults we forget to play, that's almost a basic need we've had since we were children," said Rosalie Starkweather, a music therapist.

Creative expression as a path to healing

Art therapy offers a similar reset, focusing on expression rather than outcomes.

"I never know who is coming to the group here. It could be someone dealing with grief and loss, or someone with depression," said Andrea Davis, an art therapist.

"Even if you don't identify as an artist, you are an artist. It's in there! It's in you!" Davis said.

All sessions are free and led by licensed counselors — an important resource in a state with limited access to mental health care.

"Texas alone is the last in the nation to have mental health resources," O'Connor said.

A space to breathe and reconnect

Participants don't need to be in crisis to benefit. Sometimes, the best way to heal is simply giving yourself space to breathe and try something new.

More information on classes and resources is available at https://amplifiedminds.org.