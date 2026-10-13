Man sought in estranged wife's North Texas murder after SUV found in New Mexico, police say

A man wanted on a murder warrant in connection with his estranged wife's disappearance remains on the run after investigators traced his SUV from North Texas to a hotel in New Mexico, Denton police said.

Surveillance footage from the hotel showed a man resembling 49-year-old Richard Pastor Perez leaving the SUV behind, according to police.

Perez is wanted in connection with the disappearance of his estranged wife, 42-year-old Marjulin Daiuru Briceno Arrieta, who has not been found.

During a news conference, interim Denton Police Chief Tony Salas said investigators met with Briceno Arrieta's family and told them the evidence suggests she is dead.

Richard Pastor Perez Denton Police Department

According to police, Briceno Arrieta met Perez around 6:45 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28, at his apartment in the 1900 block of North Ruddell Street in Denton. Her family contacted the police when they could not reach either of them. Relatives feared for her safety because Perez had reportedly abused her in the past.

Police later found Briceno Arrieta's abandoned vehicle near Perez's apartment, but his white 2013 Ford Escape was gone. Investigators determined the SUV's license plate had been changed. The plate number was XLC1016.

License plate reader records placed Perez's SUV on Highway 287 in Wichita Falls around 9 p.m. Sept. 28. Another detection put the vehicle in Donley County, southeast of Amarillo, shortly after 1 a.m. Sept. 29. Later that night, just before 10:45 p.m., the SUV was recorded heading west on Interstate 40, west of Amarillo.

On Sept. 30, Albuquerque police found the SUV after receiving an alert tied to its license plate. Investigators obtained hotel surveillance footage showing the vehicle pulling into the parking lot. A man whose appearance matched Perez's description got out and left the SUV there. Police said no one else appeared with him in the video.

As of Tuesday afternoon, investigators had not found Perez or Briceno Arrieta.

Denton County Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,000 for information leading to Perez's arrest. Anyone with information is urged to call 1-800-388-TIPS (8477) or visit Denton County Crime Stoppers.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.