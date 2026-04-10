CBS Texas Wants to Send You to the PGA Championship

Texas is hosting the PGA Final next year and CBS Texas wants to send you and a guest on a golf experience money can't buy.

Enter our VIP Sweepstakes for a chance to win:

Two (2) VIP hospitality passes to PGA Championship week events.

One (1) VIP parking pass to the PGA Final

A hole flag autographed by the 2027 champion

A PGA Championship swag package

Tickets to Championship Week off-course events

A behind-the-scenes tour of PGA Headquarters

A behind-the-scenes experience with CBS Texas

Don't forget to register for PGA Championship tickets so you don't miss the first Texas Major since 1968.