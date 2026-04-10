CBS Texas Wants to Send You to the PGA Championship
Texas is hosting the PGA Final next year and CBS Texas wants to send you and a guest on a golf experience money can't buy.
Enter our VIP Sweepstakes for a chance to win:
- Two (2) VIP hospitality passes to PGA Championship week events.
- One (1) VIP parking pass to the PGA Final
- A hole flag autographed by the 2027 champion
- A PGA Championship swag package
- Tickets to Championship Week off-course events
- A behind-the-scenes tour of PGA Headquarters
- A behind-the-scenes experience with CBS Texas
Don't forget to register for PGA Championship tickets so you don't miss the first Texas Major since 1968.