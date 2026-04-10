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CBS Texas Wants to Send You to the PGA Championship

By CBS Texas Staff

/ CBS Texas

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Texas is hosting the PGA Final next year and CBS Texas wants to send you and a guest on a golf experience money can't buy.

Enter our VIP Sweepstakes for a chance to win:

  • Two (2) VIP hospitality passes to PGA Championship week events.
  • One (1) VIP parking pass to the PGA Final
  • A hole flag autographed by the 2027 champion
  • A PGA Championship swag package
  • Tickets to Championship Week off-course events
  • A behind-the-scenes tour of PGA Headquarters
  • A behind-the-scenes experience with CBS Texas 

Don't forget to register for PGA Championship tickets so you don't miss the first Texas Major since 1968.

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