Residents warned not to flush toilets after Rowlett sewer main collapse

Residents in Rowlett have been asked to avoid flushing their toilets after a 24-inch sewer main collapsed near Liberty Grove Road and Chiesa Road Wednesday.

The city said there are sewer backups and crews are working around the clock to make emergency repairs.

Residents in the outlined area are asked to stop all non-essential water use and avoid flushing toilets until further notice to help reduce pressure on the system and prevent additional backups.

 The city said there has been no impact on the safety of the water supply and the drinking water is safe.

This is a developing story. CBS News Texas will provide updates as they become available.

