Resale market grows for free Dallas FIFA fan fest merchandise

From charm bracelets to flags and headbands, there's plenty of free merch at the Dallas FIFA Fan Fest.

"Today, I want to get the USA one, because I have Mexico, Canada and I want USA," said Andres Mazutis, a fan from Colombia. "I want to make a World Cup experience in my house."

But with the World Cup mania continuing, so does a secondhand market for some of those free items.

"I think it's a really bad thing," said fan Eduardo Maya. "This is all free, maybe they don't know it's free, and they take advantage of it."

After a search on Facebook marketplace, CBS News Texas found several listings of free fan fest items being sold, including the Bank of America charm bracelets, the Coca-Cola flags and headbands, and even the lanyards given to fans with World Cup tickets. Our team also spotted posts of people trying to sell Fan Fest tickets for watch parties, including several for Sunday's match between Mexico and England, which was sold out. Even though attendance is free, tickets are required. CBS News Texas found those tickets for sale online, anywhere from $5-$25 a pop.

"It's unfair to the people who actually want to come and actually don't have funds to pay for experiences like this," said Joshua Garcia, an avid soccer fan.

A spokesperson for the North Texas FIFA World Cup Organizing Committee would not comment directly on the matter but said per FIFA rules, people are not allowed to sell any official FIFA merchandise within their area or "Clean Zones," which are World Cup stadiums and other event sites, which further "protect the integrity of the commercial programme."

Kurt Beron, a University of Texas at Dallas economics professor, said what's happening is a classic example of capitalism. Beron said that whether people see it as acceptable often depends on what side you're on, adding that no one is making a buyer pay for an item, but also that these events are meant to build community spirit and fan engagement, not create profit opportunities.

"I distinguish between someone selling an extra souvenir or two they received, and someone systematically acquiring free items for resale," said Beron. "The first seems relatively harmless, while the second may undermine the purpose of the program."

Despite the online resales, many fans say they hope people focus on the experience, not the profit.

"Try not to take advantage, and enjoy the experience, enjoy the fan fest, and enjoy the stadiums," said Mazutis.