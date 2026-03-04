Nate Sheets defeats Sid Miller in Republican primary for Texas agriculture commissioner

Collin County businessman Nate Sheets has won the Republican primary for Texas agriculture commissioner, unseating three-term incumbent Sid Miller in one of the most closely watched statewide races of the 2026 Texas primary election.

Sheets, the founder of the honey company Nature Nate's, rode a wave of support from prominent Republicans, including Gov. Greg Abbott, and a well-funded advertising campaign that saw him outspend Miller during the race.

The contest drew unusual attention for a statewide down-ballot office, as Sheets positioned himself as a business-minded outsider seeking to bring new leadership to the Texas Department of Agriculture after more than a decade of Miller's leadership.

Miller attempted to counter that challenge with the backing of President Donald Trump, who endorsed the incumbent on the final evening of early voting. By that point, however, more than 1 million Republican voters had already cast ballots, limiting the potential impact of the late endorsement.

During the campaign, Miller also faced renewed scrutiny over controversies during his tenure, including criticism over his decision to hire campaign consultant Todd Smith as his chief of staff after Smith pleaded guilty to a felony bribery charge.

With the primary victory, Sheets will advance to the November general election, where he is expected to face Democrat Clayton Tucker, a rancher and founder of the Texas Progressive Caucus, in the race to lead the state agency responsible for agriculture policy, rural development and consumer programs.