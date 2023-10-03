Texas Congressman Cuellar unharmed after being carjacked at gunpoint in DC

Texas Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar was carjacked in Navy Yard in Washington, DC, Monday evening, his office told CBS News.

According to an alert from the DC Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency, the armed carjacking happened at the intersection of K Street and New Jersey Avenue Southeast Monday night.

DC Police said the incident happened just after 9:30 p.m.

Jacob Hochberg, Cuellar's Chief of Staff told CBS News that as the congressman was parking his car Monday night, three armed assailants approached and stole his vehicle.

"Luckily, he was not harmed and is working with local law enforcement," Hochberg said. "Thank you to Metro PD and Capitol Police for their swift action and for recovering the Congressman's vehicle."

Police are searching for three male suspects, according to the alert.