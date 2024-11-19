Renovations, new terminal on the way to Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport

Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport to break ground on new terminal

Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport to break ground on new terminal

Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport to break ground on new terminal

NORTH TEXAS – One of the world's busiest airports is about to get even busier.

Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport broke ground on its sixth terminal, F, on Tuesday morning. Other terminals will also get renovations in the coming years.

Representatives with DFW Airport said the project is estimated to cost $4.8 billion.

Over $1 billion will go toward the construction of Terminal F, which will include a 15-gate concourse, modernized bag-handling and expanded concessions. The remaining $2.7 billion will go toward expanding the central terminal area, including renovations to Terminal C, expansions off Terminal A and upgrades to roadways and terminal access.

The expansions and renovations are all to keep up with the growing demand for passenger air travel through North Texas, according to the airport.

DFW Airport is also the largest hub for American Airlines, which is based in Fort Worth. The terminal expansions will offer 24 more gates to prepare American and other airlines for long-term growth.

City leaders said they expect the expansion to take place over the next 10 years.

To read more details on the airport's expansion, click here.